Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaNieR: AUTOMATA ARRIVA NELLA DEA DELLA VITTORIA: NIKKE Sony - nuovo firmware per soundbar top di gammaStarfield disponibile in accesso anticipato in tutto il mondoTrine 5 A Clockwork Conspiracy RecensioneIFA 2023: LG PROMUOVE IL CONCEPT “SUSTAINABLE LIFE, JOY FOR ALL”Philips Hue integra illuminazione intelligenteNintendo sarà presente a Monza al Fuori GP dal 31 agosto al 3 ...Leone Abbacchio arriva in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE RGTA Online: I night club di Los Santos prosperanoUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | China' s Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt | Germany as part of efforts to go global

Xinhua Silk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," kicked off recently at the Stadthaus in Frankfurt, Germany. The porcelain pieces on display produced in Dehua County include art porcelain, household porcelain, craft porcelain and other high-quality white porcelain products. Located in East China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. Dehua ceramics were exported overseas during as early as the Song Dynasty and the Yuan ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Xinhua Silk Road: NE. China's Shenyang strives to build rowing capital

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335826.html Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198476/video.mp4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu stands out at China - Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335834.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197427/Fenjiu.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou to promote heritage protection and green dev't of canal cities

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335831.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196553/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road -...

Carburanti, i prezzi di benzina e diesel oggi 31 agosto 2023 in Italia  Lifestyleblog

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as 'Blanc de Chine,' kicked off recently at the Stadthaus in Frankfurt, Germ ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu stands out at China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd. attended the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which was ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road China Dehua