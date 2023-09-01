Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) - BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," kicked off recently at the Stadthaus in Frankfurt, Germany. The porcelain pieces on display produced in Dehua County include art porcelain, household porcelain, craft porcelain and other high-quality white porcelain products. Located in East China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. Dehua ceramics were exported overseas during as early as the Song Dynasty and the Yuan ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
