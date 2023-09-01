Trina Solar's accumulated shipments of 210mm modules have surpassed 75GW, financial report for first half of 2023 shows (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
shipments of modules by Trina Solar (688599.SH) totaled 27GW in the first half of this year, ranking second globally, and accumulated shipments of modules exceeded 150GW, with shipments of 210mm modules surpassing 75GW, the company said in its financial report for the period published on August 29. Deliveries of trackers and fixed tilt racks reached 3.3GW, and shipments of Trina Storage tripled those in the corresponding period last year. Trina Solar revenue derived from PV products, PV systems and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, leading industry into PV 7.0 eraCHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks ...
Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam- CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in ...
First n - type i - TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar's production line in QinghaiCHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The first 210mm n - type i - TOPCon cells have been produced in Trina Solar's net - zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n - type i - TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in Trina Solar's integrated layout of n - type ...
