NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics

NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

  - Go behind Scenes of Global Logistics with New Brand Film from NIPPON EXPRESS - NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. released a new brand movie "Finding the Way" on September 1. The short Film follows NIPPON EXPRESS employees from Japan, the United States and Europe as they coordinate strategic shipments for the semiconductor industry. It goes behind the scenes of Global Logistics, from the routes of rural Ireland to the port of Long Beach, California, to cutting-edge, robot-powered warehouses in Japan. Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308298588/ prw PI18fl vlxvm8eM.jpg Film ...
