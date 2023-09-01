Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaNieR: AUTOMATA ARRIVA NELLA DEA DELLA VITTORIA: NIKKE Sony - nuovo firmware per soundbar top di gammaStarfield disponibile in accesso anticipato in tutto il mondoTrine 5 A Clockwork Conspiracy RecensioneIFA 2023: LG PROMUOVE IL CONCEPT “SUSTAINABLE LIFE, JOY FOR ALL”Philips Hue integra illuminazione intelligenteNintendo sarà presente a Monza al Fuori GP dal 31 agosto al 3 ...Leone Abbacchio arriva in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE RGTA Online: I night club di Los Santos prosperanoUltime Blog

NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP | establishing international headquarters in Hong Kong

NETA Auto

NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP, establishing international headquarters in Hong Kong (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) Hong Kong, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

NETA Auto and the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on August 31 in Hong Kong, where Evonne Ching (Chief Investment Officer of NETA Auto), and Albert WONG Hak-keung (CEO of HKSTP), signed an MOU. Sun Dong (HK's Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Lillian Cheong Man-lei (Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Philip Yung (Director-General of HK's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises), Sunny Chai Ngai Chiu (Chairman of HKSTP), Ouyang Minggao (CPPCC Standing Committee member, CAS academician, Tsinghua ...
NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP, establishing international headquarters in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NETA Auto and the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on August 31 in Hong Kong, ...

