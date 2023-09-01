NETA Auto signs MOU with HKSTP | establishing international headquarters in Hong Kong

(Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023), Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/and theScience & Technology Parks Corporation () held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on August 31 in, where Evonne Ching (Chief Investment Officer of), and Albert WONG Hak-keung (CEO of), signed an MOU. Sun Dong (HK's Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Lillian Cheong Man-lei (Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Philip Yung (Director-General of HK's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises), Sunny Chai Ngai Chiu (Chairman of), Ouyang Minggao (CPPCC Standing Committee member, CAS academician, Tsinghua ...

..." explained Wang Chengjie, President Director of PTIndonesia. At the launch event,announced a plan to start selling products in Indonesia from the fourth quarter of the year. It will ......" explained Wang Chengjie, President Director of PTIndonesia. At the launch event,announced a plan to start selling products in Indonesia from the fourth quarter of the year. It will ...

Motor Show di Chengdu, finestra sul mercato auto della Cina. 129 brand e 1.600 tra anteprime, concept car e be Il Messaggero - Motori

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NETA Auto and the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) held a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on August 31 in Hong Kong, ...L’edizione 2023 del Motor Show di Chengdu, che si aprirà il prossimo 25 agosto e durerà 10 giorni, ha una funzione strategica per il settore automobilistico della Cina centrale ...