Lucid Motors Debuts the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition during the International Motor Show 2023 in Munich (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) Lucid will participate at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) for the first time and debut its limited-production Air Midnight Dream Edition AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that it will present the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan for the first time at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) in Munich and debut the limited-production Air Midnight ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
C'è un po' di Italia nel debutto record in Borsa di VinFast... ben più conosciuti presso il pubblico, come ad esempio General Motors , che vale intorno ai 48 ... Un precedente illustre è quello di Lucid , le cui azioni sono crollate dal top di 53 dollari agli ...
Non solo petrolio: così gli sceicchi spostano l'asse del mondo verso Oriente...elettrica il fondo sovrano Pif (il più grande del mondo con oltre 600 miliardi di dollari di attivi) è il driver della crescita con l'acquisizione della maggioranza della statunitense Lucid Motors e ...
Lucid presenta il suo nuovo SUV elettrico, il Lucid Gravity basato sulla piattaforma avanzata LEAPLucid Motors ha annunciato che tra pochi mesi presenterà il proprio secondo modello, il SUV Lucid Gravity , dopo aver lanciato la berlina elettrica Lucid Air. La presentazione avverrà a novembre, ...
Trimestre Lucid Motors, c'è ottimismo e tanta liquidità, ma ancora un ... Hardware Upgrade
Arabia Saudita, non solo petrodollari: dalle incursioni nel calcio all’idrogeno verdeI campioni accelerano il settore dei servizi e lanciano il turismo. Il motore è Pil, il fondo sovrano con il compito di trasformare l’economia. L’obiettivo di diventare il maggior produttore di idroge ...
