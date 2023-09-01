LC Financial Holdings Completes Acquisition of BCM Global, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leading Technology-Driven Credit Specialist (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LC Financial Holdings (LCFH) proudly announces the successful completion of the Acquisition of BCM Global (BCM), marking the next step in its evolution as a Technology-led Credit Specialist. This landmark Acquisition cements LCFH's stronghold in the management of consumer and SME loans, leases and mortgages across Europe. Established in 1998, LC Financial Holdings comprises LCM Partners, one of Europe's Leading alternative Credit investment managers, the Link Financial Group servicing companies and LDMS, a Technology provider focusing on the Credit management sector. The integration of BCM as the
