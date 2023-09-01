IFA - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics / Berlin, 01. - 05. of September 2023 / In the focus: sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023 (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) The trade show's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive material for reporting on IFA 2023. Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre Berlin, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
From the 1st to the 5th of September, the world's largest trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than 2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in the electronics industry. - Multimedia content is available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) - One of the most important buzzwords this year is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
IFA Berlino 2023 : Haier Europe presenta “The new era of Living”
Dangbei to Unveil the Atom - Its First Google TV-Powered Laser Projector - at IFA 2023
Charlize Theron si è rifatta? La sua risposta epica
Man of the Match | Cosa sappiamo sul nuovo titolo calcistico che vorrebbe spodestare FIFA e eFootball
Il suo nome di battesimo lo ha rifiutato da tempo - preferisce i pronomi neutri they/them per identificarsi. Quando è scesa in campo per la partita inaugurale dei Mondiali di calcio femminili contro la Nigeria - la venticinquenne canadese Quinn è diventata la prima atleta transgender e non-binary ad aver preso parte a una Coppa del Mondo Fifa
Hyundai - "Goal of the Century" : l'iniziativa di inclusione per il FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
HONOR Unfolds the Smartphones of Tomorrow at IFA 20231, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global technology brand HONOR today announced its strategic vision for the future of smartphones at IFA 2023. During its keynote session entitled 'Unfold Tomorrow' HONOR CEO ...
Haier, Candy, Hoover: le novità a IFA sugli elettrodomesticiUn gruppo che vuol dire anche Hoover e Candy, e che l'azienda ha riassunto con lo slogan 'The new era of Living'. A IFA gli eletrodomestici HAIER per la nuova smart home I nuovo elettrodomestici del ...
Per George R.R. Martin il finale di Six Feet Under è tra i migliori episodi nella storia delle serie tvMartin rallegrandosi anche della buona compagnia in cui è stato inserito da Vanity Fair: " Per The ... il prossimo modello di casa Apple: tutte le anticipazioni All'Ifa di Berlino arrivano tutte le ...
Haier scommette sulla casa connessa (e sul rilancio di Candy) WIRED Italia
MSI e CAPCOM lanciano un bundle per EXOPRIMAL, con tanti monitorMSI e CAPCOM hanno annunciato il lancio di un nuovo bundle per il gioco EXOPRIMAL, disponibile con tanti monitor.
HONOR Unfolds the Smartphones of Tomorrow at IFA 2023Brand Debuts Striking New 'Phone-to-Purse' Concept with HONOR V Purse Reveal, Showcases HONOR Magic V2 and Launches New Color Variant for the HONOR ...
