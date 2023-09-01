IFA - the world' s leading trade show for consumer electronics Berlin | 01 - 05 of September 2023 In the focus | sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023

(Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) The's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive material for reporting on IFA. Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre, Sept. 1,/PRNewswire/From the 1st to the 5th of, the's largestfair forand home appliances opens its doors once again. More than 2000 exhibitors from 48 countries willground breaking technology in theindustry. - Multimedia content is available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) - One of the most important buzzwords this year is ...

1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global technology brand HONOR today announced its strategic vision forfuture of smartphones at2023. During its keynote session entitled 'Unfold Tomorrow' HONOR CEO ...Un gruppo che vuol dire anche Hoover e Candy, e che l'azienda ha riassunto con lo slogan 'new era of Living'. Agli eletrodomestici HAIER per la nuova smart home I nuovo elettrodomestici del ...Martin rallegrandosi anche della buona compagnia in cui è stato inserito da Vanity Fair: " Per... il prossimo modello di casa Apple: tutte le anticipazioni All'di Berlino arrivano tutte le ...

Haier scommette sulla casa connessa (e sul rilancio di Candy) WIRED Italia

MSI e CAPCOM hanno annunciato il lancio di un nuovo bundle per il gioco EXOPRIMAL, disponibile con tanti monitor.Brand Debuts Striking New 'Phone-to-Purse' Concept with HONOR V Purse Reveal, Showcases HONOR Magic V2 and Launches New Color Variant for the HONOR ...