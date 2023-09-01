ICW: Info & Card finale “Bestya Slam” (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) Le Info e la Card finale di “Bestya Slam”, prossimo Show della ICW in programma Sabato 2 Settembre a Madignano (CR): ICW Bestya SlamSabato 2 Settembre – Madignano (CR)Piazza Portici Inizio Ore 20.00 – Ingresso GRATUITO 5-Way Match for Bestya ChampionshipAlessandro Corleone Vs Jesse Jones Vs Luca Bjorn Vs Lupo Vs Smiley Vegas Campione Italiano Wrestling ICWTrevis Montana (c) Vs Mr. Excellent Titolo Interregionale ICWDave Atlas (c) Vs Dennis 6-Way Match for Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICWNick Freddi (c) Vs El Panzero Vs Eron Ski Vs Goro Vs Spencer Vs Zoom Intergender MatchQueen Maya Vs Flowey Queen El Ghepardero Especial Vs Machete Annunciate le presenze di Sebastian De Witt, Kobra, de L’Eclissi e dei 2 Cool 4 You; presenti ...Leggi su zonawrestling
