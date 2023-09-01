MARCELL JACOBS CONTRO FRED KERLEY, LO SCONTRO TANTO ATTESO È ...Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaNieR: AUTOMATA ARRIVA NELLA DEA DELLA VITTORIA: NIKKE Sony - nuovo firmware per soundbar top di gammaStarfield disponibile in accesso anticipato in tutto il mondoTrine 5 A Clockwork Conspiracy RecensioneIFA 2023: LG PROMUOVE IL CONCEPT “SUSTAINABLE LIFE, JOY FOR ALL”Philips Hue integra illuminazione intelligenteNintendo sarà presente a Monza al Fuori GP dal 31 agosto al 3 ...Leone Abbacchio arriva in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE RUltime Blog

ICW: Info & Card finale “Bestya Slam” (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) Le Info e la Card finale di “Bestya Slam”, prossimo Show della ICW in programma Sabato 2 Settembre a Madignano (CR): ICW Bestya SlamSabato 2 Settembre – Madignano (CR)Piazza Portici Inizio Ore 20.00 – Ingresso GRATUITO 5-Way Match for Bestya ChampionshipAlessandro Corleone Vs Jesse Jones Vs Luca Bjorn Vs Lupo Vs Smiley Vegas Campione Italiano Wrestling ICWTrevis Montana (c) Vs Mr. Excellent Titolo Interregionale ICWDave Atlas (c) Vs Dennis 6-Way Match for Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICWNick Freddi (c) Vs El Panzero Vs Eron Ski Vs Goro Vs Spencer Vs Zoom Intergender MatchQueen Maya Vs Flowey Queen El Ghepardero Especial Vs Machete Annunciate le presenze di Sebastian De Witt, Kobra, de L’Eclissi e dei 2 Cool 4 You; presenti ...
