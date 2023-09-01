Hisense Group President Fisher Yu Elaborates Technical System "Screens, Operation System and Platform" at IFA 2023 (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) Hisense is exhibiting its 'Go Tech, and Beyond' stand featuring a holistic product range in at-home scenarios. BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense as IFA Lead Partner made a keynote debut today at IFA 2023, where Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. delivered a speech on the theme of "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech". He pledged the company will continue its scenario-driven approach to its innovations and focus on high-quality growth in and beyond the home, as well as announcing that Hisense will be an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, which will be its third consecutive UEFA EURO tournament together. Hisense has achieved ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense as IFA Lead Partner made a keynote debut today at IFA 2023, where Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. delivered a speech on the theme of "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech". He pledged the company will continue its scenario-driven approach to its innovations and focus on high-quality growth in and beyond the home, as well as announcing that Hisense will be an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, which will be its third consecutive UEFA EURO tournament together. Hisense has achieved ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
La Smart TV ci spia La risposta di GoogleBOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. Bouygues Telecom. Casper. CCC. Cellcom TV. CG. Changhong. Chimei. ... Hisense. HORIZON. iFFalcon. INFINITON. Infinix. infomir. Innos. Iriver. Itel. J:COM. JBL. JDS. Jooyon.
Mondiali Qatar 2022: quali sono e quanto influiscono gli sponsor della Coppa del MondoContinuazione di rapporti avvolta in un mare cinese, rappresentato da 4 aziende: Wanda Group;. Vivo;. Hisense;. Mengniu:. Gli sponsor del Qatar . Ogni edizione della coppa del mondo ha nelle aziende ...
Hisense ha fatto un nuovo chip per Smart TV 8KHisense, inoltre, sta collaborando con China Media Group , compagnia radiotelevisiva di Stato cinese, per utilizzare il nuovo chip per trasmettere in 8K le Olimpiadi invernali di Pechino 2022 che ...
Le novità per il mercato B2B di Hisense in mostra a MIR 2023 EDGE9
Hisense Group President Fisher Yu Elaborates Technical System "Screens, Operation System and Platform" at IFA 2023Hisense is exhibiting its 'Go Tech, and Beyond' stand featuring a holistic product range in at-home scenarios.
Hisense GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Group