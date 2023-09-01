FIFA 23 SBC Mount VS Rice Showdown Premier League: Disponibili Due Nuove Carte Speciali (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato che sono ora Disponibili le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SBC) che permettono di riscattare le Carte Speciali di Mason Mount e Declan Rice Showdown della modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Potete riscattare le Carte Showdown dei due giocatori che giocheranno il big match della Premier League tra Manchester United ed Arsenal completando le SBC che sono ora Disponibili in FUT 23. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in FUT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente Riceverà un bonus +2 alla ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
FIFA 22: un italiano presente nel Team Of The SeasonQuesto è stato reso disponibile come SBC, ovvero sfida creazione rosa.
