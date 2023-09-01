Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expats (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A report from People's Daily: In recent years, China has created miracles in both ecological conservation and green development, drawing worldwide attention. Many foreign friends living, working, studying in or visiting China have captured beautiful sceneries around them through their cameras. There photos vividly record the achievements of China's ecological governance and green development. Undulating mountains, massive bamboo forests, shimmering waters... Images of Zhongzhang village in Anji county, east China'sZhejiang province, captured through the lens of Peter Rich, recipient of South Africa's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Architecture, exude tranquility and beauty. Rich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A report from People's Daily: In recent years, China has created miracles in both ecological conservation and green development, drawing worldwide attention. Many foreign friends living, working, studying in or visiting China have captured beautiful sceneries around them through their cameras. There photos vividly record the achievements of China's ecological governance and green development. Undulating mountains, massive bamboo forests, shimmering waters... Images of Zhongzhang village in Anji county, east China'sZhejiang province, captured through the lens of Peter Rich, recipient of South Africa's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Architecture, exude tranquility and beauty. Rich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Disney+ ha cancellato una serie prima ancora della messa in onda! Everyeye Serie TV
Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expatsRich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited Anji. As the birthplace of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Anji treasures its verdant ...
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Quenching Thirst Responsibly with Eco-Friendly Hydration Solutions by 2028Introduction: In today’s world, where environmental concerns are at the forefront of global conversations, the Biodegradable Water Bottles Market has emerged as a game-changing solution. These ...
Discover ecoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Discover eco