Changes of Port Bulk Commodity Trade in the Form of Indices Stabilize Global Industrial and Supply Chains

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/At the 2023 Qingdao Yellow River Basin Land-Sea Linkage High-Quality Development Seminar held on August 26, 2023, the International Shipping Hubs Development Index Re(2023), the Xinhua - SPGIndex Annual Operation Re(2023) and the RCEP SeaborneIndex Re(2023) were released. According to the participants, thein theofcan be y presented to realize the efficient linkage betweenshipping andand offer reliable guidance for the smooth operation of the ...