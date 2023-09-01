Cervoz NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSDs: Blazing-Speed with Advanced Power Loss Protection (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading industrial storage and memory provider, Cervoz Technology, introduces the T436 Family: state-of-the-art Industrial PCIe NVMe Gen3x4 SSDs. Compatible with the PCIe Gen3x4 interface, NVMe protocol, and M.2 2280 form factor, the series is a perfect fit for both booting and storage in PCs and motherboards. What sets the T436 SSDs apart is Cervoz's proprietary Power Loss Protection technology. In an era dominated by rapid IoT and AI advancements, our dependency on data is paramount. with global energy fluctuations driven by soaring computing needs, there's more than just a call for swifter data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
