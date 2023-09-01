Bad Company – protocollo Praga | la trama del film

(Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) La trama di Bad, film uscito nel 2002 e diretto dal regista Joel Schumacher, ruota attorno alle vicende dell’agente segreto della CIA Kevin Pope che, per impedire che un congegno nucleare finisca in mani sbagliate, si finge un raffinato mercante d’arte di. Il cast oltre a Chris Rock nei panni del protagonista, vanta la presenta dell’attore Anthony Hopkins. Al centro della trama di Bad, la strana coppia Hopkins – Rock, rispettivamente nei panni dell’ufficiale Gaylord Oakesun e in quelli di Kevin Pope, due importanti agenti segreti della CIA che collaborano da tempo per evitare che un pericoloso ordigno atomico rubato finisca in mani nemiche. Per mantenere la copertura e portare così a termine la missione, i ...

Bad Company - protocollo Praga, il film con Anthony Hopkins e Chris Rock su La7 La Gazzetta dello Sport

Su La 7, in prima serata, Bad Company - protocollo Praga. Trama, cast e curiosità: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul film con Anthony Hopkins e Chris Rock.Film (Azione) di Joel Schumacher con Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh (CZ/US 2002). Kevin Pope è un agente segreto della CIA che, per impedire che un congegno nucleare cada in mani sbagliate ...