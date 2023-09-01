Bad Company – protocollo Praga, la trama del film (Di venerdì 1 settembre 2023) La trama di Bad Company – protocollo Praga, film uscito nel 2002 e diretto dal regista Joel Schumacher, ruota attorno alle vicende dell’agente segreto della CIA Kevin Pope che, per impedire che un congegno nucleare finisca in mani sbagliate, si finge un raffinato mercante d’arte di Praga. Il cast oltre a Chris Rock nei panni del protagonista, vanta la presenta dell’attore Anthony Hopkins. Al centro della trama di Bad Company – protocollo Praga, la strana coppia Hopkins – Rock, rispettivamente nei panni dell’ufficiale Gaylord Oakesun e in quelli di Kevin Pope, due importanti agenti segreti della CIA che collaborano da tempo per evitare che un pericoloso ordigno atomico rubato finisca in mani nemiche. Per mantenere la copertura e portare così a termine la missione, i ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising
Dreame Technology Launches Revolutionary Flagship Robotic Vacuum L20 Ultra with Industry First* AI - Driven MopExtend Technology at IFA ...... which can last up to 2 hours, to prevent mildew formation and bad odors. Automation is also ... Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with ...
Arqit and SNC MS UK announce Strategic Teaming Agreement...threat from risk registers." The rapid advancement of computing technology and the actions of bad ...the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of ...
TCL's Advanced Air Conditioning Technology Makes Homes Healthier, Smarter and More Comfortable... as the FreshIN+ fresh air breathing system can help to eliminate bad smells where traditional AC's ... HK) is a fast - growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry.
Bad Company - protocollo Praga, il film con Anthony Hopkins e Chris Rock su La7 La Gazzetta dello Sport
Bad Company - protocollo Praga, il film con Anthony Hopkins e Chris Rock su La7Su La 7, in prima serata, Bad Company - protocollo Praga. Trama, cast e curiosità: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul film con Anthony Hopkins e Chris Rock.
Bad Company - Protocollo Praga - Venerdì alle 21.15Film (Azione) di Joel Schumacher con Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh (CZ/US 2002). Kevin Pope è un agente segreto della CIA che, per impedire che un congegno nucleare cada in mani sbagliate ...
Bad CompanySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bad Company