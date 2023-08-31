Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileIl Manchester United utilizza il Wi-Fi veloce di Extreme NetworksMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: RAYMAN IN THE PHANTOM SHOWUltime Blog

Zendure and Shelly Forge Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Smart Home Automation and Clean Energy Management

Zendure and

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up, and Shelly Group, a specialist in IoT devices, have announced their Strategic partnership for a Clean Energy Management ecosystem for end-users, leveraging both companies' R&D capabilities. Partnership with Unified Vision Zendure and Shelly are collaborating on a comprehensive Clean EnergyTech platform that meets the needs of communities and families. As a leader in the Automation of Homes and buildings, Shelly is known for providing Smart and innovative solutions. With a focus on Energy efficiency, Shelly creates ...
Zendure and Shelly Forge Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Smart Home Automation and Clean Energy Management

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up, and Shelly Group, a specialist in IoT devices, have announced ...

