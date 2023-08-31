Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

Yang Dongsheng | XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization | Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas

Yang Dongsheng

Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance Industry Chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas.  In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers.  "The U.S. market is of great significance to ...
