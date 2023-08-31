Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance Industry Chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas. In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. "The U.S. market is of great significance to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance Industry Chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas. In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. "The U.S. market is of great significance to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Strengthening Innovation and High - Quality Development, XCMG Machinery Ranks Highest Among All Chinese Construction Machinery Companies on ...... a comprehensive supply chain, and a global operation network, as well as intelligent manufacturing capabilities, to create greater value for our global customers," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and ...
Strengthening Innovation and High - Quality Development, XCMG Machinery Ranks Highest Among All Chinese Construction Machinery Companies on ...... a comprehensive supply chain, and a global operation network, as well as intelligent manufacturing capabilities, to create greater value for our global customers," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and ...
BYD ha appena presentato la rivale perfetta per Tesla MotoriSuMotori
Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the AmericasATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ('XCMG,' SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, ...
Can anyone break China’s EV battery strangleholdTechnology breakthroughs and trade barriers will be needed by rivals if they have a hope of taking on China’s CATL and BYD.
Yang DongshengSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yang Dongsheng