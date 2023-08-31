Yang Dongsheng | XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization | Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas

(Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/, CEO and chairman ofMachinery ("," SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advancecollaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the. In the U.S.,stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. "The U.S. market is of great significance to ...

... a comprehensive supply chain, and a global operation network, as well as intelligent manufacturing capabilities, to create greater value for our global customers," said, CEO and ...... a comprehensive supply chain, and a global operation network, as well as intelligent manufacturing capabilities, to create greater value for our global customers," said, CEO and ...

BYD ha appena presentato la rivale perfetta per Tesla MotoriSuMotori

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery ('XCMG,' SHE:000425), is visiting the group's R&D center, ...Technology breakthroughs and trade barriers will be needed by rivals if they have a hope of taking on China’s CATL and BYD.