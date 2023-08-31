Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

Veeva Clinical Database Crosses 200 Study Milestone | Cuts Time to Aggregate and Clean Study Data by 30-50%

Veeva Clinical

Veeva Clinical Database Crosses 200 Study Milestone, Cuts Time to Aggregate and Clean Study Data by 30-50% (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) Next-generation Clinical Data application harmonizes Data for efficiency and speed BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) enables innovative ways of managing Clinical trial Data, saving customers 30 to 50% of the Time required to Aggregate, Clean, and transform Data. Since Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced its launch, Veeva CDB has Cleaned more than 200,000 subjects to quickly provide quality Data across more than 200 studies. "By launching Veeva CDB and building processes around it, we're laying a foundation for Clinical ...
