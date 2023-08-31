(Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/, aglobal PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced itsof, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marksis the first module maker toproduce TOPConwith power exceeding 700W. According to, the industrialization capability of 210mm n-typewill be comprehensively improved, andwill be continuously upgraded with 10-15W increase in power output in 2024. TheN ...

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks ...- CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in ...CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The first 210mm n - type i - TOPCon cells have been produced in's net - zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n - type i - TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in's integrated layout of n - type ...

