Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules | leading industry into PV 7 0 era

Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, leading industry into PV 7.0 era (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W. According to Trina Solar, the industrialization capability of 210mm n-type modules will be comprehensively improved, and Vertex N modules will be continuously upgraded with 10-15W increase in power output in 2024. The Vertex N ...
