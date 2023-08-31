The L'OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - GENEVA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The L'OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now a certified B Corporation™. This is an exciting milestone that builds on the Group's ongoing commitment to creating positive change by empowering the communities it invests in, protecting biodiversity, reducing waste and mitigating climate change. With certification, the Group joins a global community of like-minded businesses that share a collective vision of creating an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy to be a force for good in the world. Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer at the L'OCCITANE Group, said: "We have championed sustainability since 1976. Today we are incredibly excited to join this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
