The L' OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified

(Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - GENEVA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/The L', a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now aB Corporation™. This is an exciting milestone that builds on the's ongoing commitment to creating positive change by empowering the communities it invests in, protecting biodiversity, reducing waste and mitigating climate change. With certification, thejoins a global community of like-minded businesses that share a collective vision of creating an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy to be a force for good in the world. Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer at the L', said: "We have championed sustainability since 1976. Today we are incredibly excited to join this ...

Un felice ritorno a Seneghe con il suo bellissimo documentario 'Sky over Kibera ' a Sa Domo de ... Dalle rilucenti vallidel Piemonte al cuore antico della Sardegna, passando per i colori ...Un felice ritorno a Seneghe con il suo bellissimo documentario "Sky over Kibera" a Sa Domo de ... Dalle rilucenti vallidel Piemonte al cuore antico della Sardegna, passando per i colori ...... il terzetto piu improbabile del profondo sud americano si lancia cosi in un'avventura onroad ... Dalle rilucenti vallidel Piemonte al cuore antico della Sardegna, passando per i colori ...

RINVIATO - Varazze, serata di danze occitane con i Folk en Rouge Cronache Ponentine

The L'OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now ...Fragrance plays a key role in creating a luxurious atmosphere on private jets, with popular choices like Elizabeth Arden's green tea eau de parfum. Amenity kits on private jets are filled with branded ...