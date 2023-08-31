Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

The L'OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified

The OCCITANE

The L'OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified - GENEVA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The L'OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now a certified B Corporation™. This is an exciting milestone that builds on the Group's ongoing commitment to creating positive change by empowering the communities it invests in, protecting biodiversity, reducing waste and mitigating climate change. With certification, the Group joins a global community of like-minded businesses that share a collective vision of creating an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy to be a force for good in the world. Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer at the L'OCCITANE Group, said: "We have championed sustainability since 1976. Today we are incredibly excited to join this ...
The L'OCCITANE Group is now B Corp™ certified

The L'OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness, is proud to announce that it is now ...

