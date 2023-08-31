Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

The Great è stata ufficialmente cancellata dopo tre stagioni

The Great è stata ufficialmente cancellata dopo tre stagioni (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) La dramedy storica di Hulu The Great ha ricevuto una di quelle notizie che non vorresti proprio ricevere. dopo tre stagioni, lo streamer ha ufficialmente cancellato la serie. Deadline è stato il primo a dare la notizia. Hulu, per adesso, non ha fornito una motivazione per la cancellazione. The Great è stata cancellata da Hulu dopo ben tre stagioni The Great ha debuttato con la terza stagione all’inizio di quest’anno, portando gli spettatori in quelle che sono le ultime avventure reali di Caterina la Grande e Pietro. The Great è incentrato su una giovane donna tedesca di nome Caterina (Elle Fanning) che sposa l’imperatore russo Pietro (Nicholas Hoult). Tuttavia, il loro matrimonio è tutt’altro ...
