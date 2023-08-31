Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

New DJI Agriculture Drone Insight Report Reveals Greater Acceptance | Advanced Farming Techniques and Exploration of Best Practices for Farmers

New DJI

New DJI Agriculture Drone Insight Report Reveals Greater Acceptance, Advanced Farming Techniques and Exploration of Best Practices for Farmers (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) DJI technology & global Drone policies help to address rising global food prices and food security   SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 DJI Agriculture, a global leader in facilitating agricultural innovation through Drone technology, today Reveals the findings of the DJI Agriculture Drone Insight Report 2022/23.  "DJI Agriculture strives to enhance the efficiency of farmland management through digital agricultural solutions based on intelligent Agriculture Drones in an environmental and ecological way," said Yuan Zhang, Head of Global Sales at DJI Agriculture. "This Report shows that governments around the world and Farmers, are ...
