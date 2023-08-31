Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

KX ACCELERATES REAL-TIME ANALYTICS | AI | AND MACHINE LEARNING FOR GOOGLE CLOUD CUSTOMERS

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 KX, the global pioneer in vector and TIME-series data management, has announced the native availability of kdb Insights and kdb Insights Enterprise on GOOGLE CLOUD Marketplace. Representing a significant milestone in KX's partnership with GOOGLE CLOUD, CUSTOMERS can now accelerate AI, MACHINE LEARNING, IoT automation, and generative AI-powered applications on GOOGLE CLOUD. With native support for Python, SQL, and the ability to process TIME series and vector data in REAL-TIME, KX's technology gives data scientists, data engineers, and application developers the ability to combine ...
