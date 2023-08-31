Inceptio Technology Announces New Orders for Heavy-duty Autonomous Trucks Equipped with its Truck Navigate-on-Autopilot Feature

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/("," or the "Company"), China's leading developer ofdriving technologies for, today announced new agreementsmajor logistics and insurance partners, shared key data points from over 50 million kilometers of accident-freedriving, and showcased the core technologies that power theDriving System's-on-(T-NOA) capability. At the Company's second annual Tech Day in Shanghai,announced new procurement and strategic collaboration agreements ...