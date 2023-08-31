Growatt to Showcase Innovative Product Line-up and Unveil Future Plans at IFA 2023 (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Growatt, a renowned solar pioneer, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming IFA 2023 in Germany, where the company will present its latest renewable energy solutions to industry professionals and enthusiasts. The expo will be held from September 1st to 5th in Berlin, and Growatt's booth will be located in Hall 3.2 Stand 301. Visitors to Growatt's booth will be treated to an immersive experience. Growatt will introduce the Balcony PV Solution as a prominent highlight of the expo in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective energy solutions. As one of the most sought-after photovoltaic solutions, it's free installation, low initial cost, and long-term savings in electricity bills. With ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
