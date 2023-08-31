Super show musicale il 3 settembre a Brindisi con Haiducii, Neja, ...Spyro festeggia 25 anni e le 10 milioni di copie venduteAnnunciata l’Xbox Series S - 1TB in Carbon BlackPOKÉMON TRASFORMA LA FESTA DI HALLOWEEN IN POKÉWEEN Destiny 2 arriva l'incursione La fine di CrotaLa tecnologia Hisense Mini-LED ULED a IFA 2023Hisense annuncia la sponsorship di UEFA EURO 2024ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI: Il Robot Quadrato che Rivoluziona la Pulizia ...MARCELL JACOBS CONTRO FRED KERLEY, LO SCONTRO TANTO ATTESO È ...Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaUltime Blog

China' s First 10 | 000-ton Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Pilot Project Now Fully Built and Put into Production

China's First 10,000-ton Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Pilot Project Now Fully Built and Put into Production (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - The Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project will produce an annual Green Hydrogen output of 20,000 tons KUQA, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") completed the construction of the Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project (the "Project"), China's largest Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Production Project lately. It is put into operation to produce an annual Green Hydrogen of 20,000 tons at full capacity, a significant breakthrough in ...
