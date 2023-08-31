Bata Group Celebrates Founder's Day: A Global Day to Remember and to Give Back (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its annual Founder's Day on September 21, 2023. This Global event commemorates the remarkable journey of Bata and brings together employees, customers, and communities worldwide to embrace the spirit of unity. Founder's Day holds immense significance for Bata as it marks the anniversary of the company's establishment Back in 1894 by the visionary Bata siblings, Thomas, Anna, and Anthony. Their ambition, innovation, and commitment to philanthropy laid the foundation for Bata to become a Global leader in the shoe industry. At the core of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its annual Founder's Day on September 21, 2023. This Global event commemorates the remarkable journey of Bata and brings together employees, customers, and communities worldwide to embrace the spirit of unity. Founder's Day holds immense significance for Bata as it marks the anniversary of the company's establishment Back in 1894 by the visionary Bata siblings, Thomas, Anna, and Anthony. Their ambition, innovation, and commitment to philanthropy laid the foundation for Bata to become a Global leader in the shoe industry. At the core of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Alberto Toni nominato Chief Financial Officer di Design Holding Business People
Bata Group Celebrates Founder's Day: A Global Day to Remember and to Give BackLAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the ...
Bata GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bata Group