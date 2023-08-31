Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

Bata Group Celebrates Founder' s Day | A Global Day to Remember and to Give Back

Bata Group

Bata Group Celebrates Founder's Day: A Global Day to Remember and to Give Back (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the upcoming celebration of its annual Founder's Day on September 21, 2023. This Global event commemorates the remarkable journey of Bata and brings together employees, customers, and communities worldwide to embrace the spirit of unity. Founder's Day holds immense significance for Bata as it marks the anniversary of the company's establishment Back in 1894 by the visionary Bata siblings, Thomas, Anna, and Anthony. Their ambition, innovation, and commitment to philanthropy laid the foundation for Bata to become a Global leader in the shoe industry. At the core of ...
