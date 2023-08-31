Anycubic Unveils Game-Changing Wash and Cure Max at Formnext+PM South China 2023 (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The much-anticipated Formnext+PM South China, which is running from August 29th to 31st at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center Hall-6, lived up to the hype on its opening day as 3D printing enthusiasts flocked to witness Anycubic's array of innovative new products and stunning model displays. From mesmerizing drone models to exquisite user creations, Anycubic's booth at Zongwei Cube B25 became a focal point of the event, drawing in throngs of visitors and the attention of domestic and international media. Amidst the impressive showcase of models, the star of the first day at Formnext was undeniably Anycubic's groundbreaking light-curing post-processing device, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The much-anticipated Formnext+PM South China, which is running from August 29th to 31st at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center Hall-6, lived up to the hype on its opening day as 3D printing enthusiasts flocked to witness Anycubic's array of innovative new products and stunning model displays. From mesmerizing drone models to exquisite user creations, Anycubic's booth at Zongwei Cube B25 became a focal point of the event, drawing in throngs of visitors and the attention of domestic and international media. Amidst the impressive showcase of models, the star of the first day at Formnext was undeniably Anycubic's groundbreaking light-curing post-processing device, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Anycubic Unveils Game - Changing Wash and Cure Max at Formnext+PM South China 2023...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834106/4248014/983dfccce373fc0ea429fda2723d269_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/anycubic - unveils - game - changing - wash - ...
Anycubic Unveils Game - Changing Wash and Cure Max at Formnext+PM South China 2023...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834106/4248014/983dfccce373fc0ea429fda2723d269_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/anycubic - unveils - game - changing - wash - ...
Torino, treno investe gruppo di operai al lavoro: 5 morti Lifestyleblog
Anycubic Unveils Game-Changing Wash and Cure Max at Formnext+PM South China 2023SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Formnext+PM South China, which is running from August 29th to 31st at the ...
Anycubic UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Unveils