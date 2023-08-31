Aiper: le novità a IFA 2023GIANTS SOFTWARE & FARMING SIMULATOR ENTUSIASTI A GAMESCOM Minacce alla Premier Giorgia Meloni: Solidarietà e Allerta a CaivanoTragedia nel Torinese: Locomotore Investe e Uccide 5 Operai a ...LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileUltime Blog

Any Given Sunday | come nasce lo spettacolo delle coreografie nelle curve

Any Given

Any Given Sunday, come nasce lo spettacolo delle coreografie nelle curve (Di giovedì 31 agosto 2023) Ecco l'undicesima puntata di "Any Given Sunday" della rubrica de Il Tempo sul mondo del tifo organizzato. Daniele Caminati, tatuatore e tifoso della Lazio, racconta lo sforzo delle curve per preparare le coreografie e regalare una vista spettacolare a tutti i tifosi allo stadio.
