ZEROVA' s DS and DD Series EV Chargers Pass Rigor of Eichrecht Certification

ZEROVA Technologies, a leading electric vehicle charger maker, today announced its DS Series and DD Series EV Chargers are now compliant with the German Eichrecht Certification. Starting from August 1, this Certification ensures that the DS and DD Series meet the European country's stringent requirements for transparency and security for end users and for calibration of energy metering — standards that are being rapidly adopted in the EV industry worldwide. For any inquiries on DS and DD Series or Eichrecht Certification, please contact: sales@ZEROVA.eu Recently applied as a requirement for manufacturers to sell commercial
