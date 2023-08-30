TherapyChat si rinnova e diventa TherapysideNBA 2K24 svela gli aggiornamenti per MyTEAMMortal Kombat 1 - Trailer ufficiale Semiperdo, innovativo braccialetto al servizio di tuttiPromised Land Art Festival 2023DLSS momentum di NVIDIAATARI annuncia qomp2, rivisitazione artistica di PongNUOVO UPDATE 3.2 DI TOWER OF FANTASY: THE DRAGON GROVELACHLAN POWER FIRMA COME PRIMO GAMER NACONFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO OXBO PACKUltime Blog

ZEROVA' s DS and DD Series EV Chargers Pass Rigor of Eichrecht Certification

ZEROVA's DS and DD Series EV Chargers Pass Rigor of Eichrecht Certification (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ZEROVA Technologies, a leading electric vehicle charger maker, today announced its DS Series and DD Series EV Chargers are now compliant with the German Eichrecht Certification. Starting from August 1, this Certification ensures that the DS and DD Series meet the European country's stringent requirements for transparency and security for end users and for calibration of energy metering — standards that are being rapidly adopted in the EV industry worldwide. For any inquiries on DS and DD Series or Eichrecht Certification,  please contact: sales@ZEROVA.eu Recently applied as a requirement for manufacturers to sell commercial ...
