WWE: Butch e Joe Coffey ottengono le prime vittorie nel Global Heritage Invitational (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) Ieri notte a NXT si sono svolti i primi match nell’ambito del Global Heritage Invitational. Il torneo si articola in due gironi da 4 e si svolge secondo la modalità round robin (gironi all’italiana) in cui ciascun membro di ogni gruppo dovrà affrontare tutti gli altri. Per ogni vittoria vengono assegnati due punti. Butch (gruppo A) e Joe Coffey (gruppo B) hanno ottenuto le prime vittorie. Il vincitore sfiderà Noam Dar Ieri notte a NXT i primi due match del Global Heritage Invitational. Per il gruppo A si sono affrontati Butch e Charlie Dempsey, mentre per il gruppo B si sono affrontati Joe Coffey e Nathan Frazer. A vincere sono stati Butch (che è tornato a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
