“To The Faithful Departed”, la deluxe edition dell’album dei Cranberries (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) Il leggendario terzo album dei Cranberries, To The Faithful Departed, sarà ristampato in edizione deluxe su vinile e CD il 13 ottobre 2023 per Island/UMe. Con oltre sei milioni di copie vendute in tutto il mondo, è diventato l’album della band che ha raggiunto la posizione più alta in classifica nella Billboard Top 200 degli Stati Uniti. “Non sentivo questi brani da tempo, ma ho trascorso molti giorni nell’ultimo anno ascoltandoli attentamente”, ricorda il batterista Fergal Lawler. Con la tragica scomparsa della cantante Dolores O’Riordan nel 2018, il suo ricordo della registrazione è agrodolce. “Per quanto sia stato difficile sentire la voce di Dolores, hanno riportato alla mente molti bei ricordi. Sono rimasto scioccato da quanto suonassero potenti e dalle forti emozioni che ho provato mentre ascoltavo.” Pubblicato ...Leggi su lopinionista
New norms regarding Ukrainian Greek - Catholic Church in ItalyA rescript of Pope Francis published on 28 August outlines provisions to guide relations between the Apostolic Exarchate for Ukrainian Catholic faithful of the Byzantine Rite residing in Italy and the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI). Read more Vaticannews.va
Bulgaria: Delegation, Led by Grand Mufti Mustafa Hadzhi, Meets with Pope Francis in Vatican... world peace, humanitarian issues, and the challenges religious institutions face in reaching out to the faithful, the press release said. The possibility of a visit to the Holy See was discussed ...
Stati Uniti: Archdiocese of San Francisco Becomes the Latest to File for Bankruptcy'We believe the bankruptcy process is the best way to provide a compassionate and equitable solution for survivors of abuse while ensuring that we continue the vital ministries to the faithful and to ...
GRETA VAN FLEET - 'Starcatcher' Loud and Proud
How Persona 3 Reload's All-Out Attack Honors Both Past and Present PersonaPersona 3 Reload stays faithful to the original game by retaining its core identity and tone, as seen in its revamped All-Out Attacks. The remake strikes a middle ground between the over-the-top ...
Monty Don flooded with support from Gardeners’ World fans as he pays tribute to ‘much missed’ companionMonty, 68, is known for his love of his faithful canine companions and he's been blessed to have had company of a number over the years. He currently shares three dogs with his wife Sarah, two Golden ...
