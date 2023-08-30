The Menarini Group Announces ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp) Designated as an Orphan Drug for BPDCN by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced that Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku), Stemline's development partner in Japan, received Orphan Drug Designation for Tagraxofusp, from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the expected indication of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). BPDCN is an aggressive Orphan hematologic malignancy with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Menarini Group Announces ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp) Designated as an Orphan Drug for BPDCN by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and WelfareJapanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare grants Orphan Drug Designation to tagraxofusp for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ ...
