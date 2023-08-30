LEGO 2K Drive: weekend Free-To-Play su Xbox, Steam e PlayStationLeague of Legends - PATCH 13.18EA SPORTS NHL 24 - trailer sul GameplayI Pokémon conquistano La Rinascente di Roma Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileIl Manchester United utilizza il Wi-Fi veloce di Extreme NetworksMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: RAYMAN IN THE PHANTOM SHOWPreparati ai saldi e al Weekend Benedizione della Madre di Diablo IVIntel svela Xeon con architetture Performance ed EfficientUltime Blog

The Menarini Group Announces ELZONRIS® Tagraxofusp Designated as an Orphan Drug for BPDCN by Japanese Ministry of Health | Labor and Welfare

The Menarini

The Menarini Group Announces ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp) Designated as an Orphan Drug for BPDCN by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced that Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku), Stemline's development partner in Japan, received Orphan Drug Designation for Tagraxofusp, from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the expected indication of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). BPDCN is an aggressive Orphan hematologic malignancy with ...
The Menarini Group Announces ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp) Designated as an Orphan Drug for BPDCN by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare grants Orphan Drug Designation to tagraxofusp for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ ...

