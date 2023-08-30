Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Quickplay today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For the Second Straight Year, Quickplay was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: accelerating significant joint customer adoption of Cloud-native OTT Solutions across multiple regions and genres; collaborating with Google Cloud to generate new OTT capabilities using existing Google ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quickplay today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For the Second Straight Year, Quickplay was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: accelerating significant joint customer adoption of Cloud-native OTT Solutions across multiple regions and genres; collaborating with Google Cloud to generate new OTT capabilities using existing Google ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Yearfor Quickplay, paul@paulschneiderpr.com , +1.215.817.4384 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195682/Quickplay_Quickplay_Wins_Google_Cloud_Industry_Solution_Technolo.jpg View original content: ...
Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Yearfor Quickplay, paul@paulschneiderpr.com , +1.215.817.4384 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195682/Quickplay_Quickplay_Wins_Google_Cloud_Industry_Solution_Technolo.jpg View original content: ...
Patti(ME): Inaugurata suggestiva ‘rambla del gusto’ siciliareport.it
Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight YearQuickplay and Google Cloud also collaborated on multiple major customer wins, including Allen Media Group, YES Network and MSG Network in North America, PLDT Smart Communications, CignalTV, aha in ...
Quickplay WinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quickplay Wins