TherapyChat si rinnova e diventa TherapysideNBA 2K24 svela gli aggiornamenti per MyTEAMMortal Kombat 1 - Trailer ufficiale Semiperdo, innovativo braccialetto al servizio di tuttiPromised Land Art Festival 2023DLSS momentum di NVIDIAATARI annuncia qomp2, rivisitazione artistica di PongNUOVO UPDATE 3.2 DI TOWER OF FANTASY: THE DRAGON GROVELACHLAN POWER FIRMA COME PRIMO GAMER NACONFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO OXBO PACKUltime Blog

Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

Quickplay Wins

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Quickplay today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For the Second Straight Year, Quickplay was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including: accelerating significant joint customer adoption of Cloud-native OTT Solutions across multiple regions and genres; collaborating with Google Cloud to generate new OTT capabilities using existing Google ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

for Quickplay, paul@paulschneiderpr.com , +1.215.817.4384 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195682/Quickplay_Quickplay_Wins_Google_Cloud_Industry_Solution_Technolo.jpg View original content: ...

Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

for Quickplay, paul@paulschneiderpr.com , +1.215.817.4384 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195682/Quickplay_Quickplay_Wins_Google_Cloud_Industry_Solution_Technolo.jpg View original content: ...

Patti(ME): Inaugurata suggestiva ‘rambla del gusto’  siciliareport.it

Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

Quickplay and Google Cloud also collaborated on multiple major customer wins, including Allen Media Group, YES Network and MSG Network in North America, PLDT Smart Communications, CignalTV, aha in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quickplay Wins
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Quickplay Wins Quickplay Wins Google Cloud Industry