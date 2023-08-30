PAOK-Hearts (Conference League, 31-08-2023 ore 19:30 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) Al termine di una gara di grande personalità e grazie ad un gran gol di Zivkovic il PAOK di Lucescu è uscito da Edinburgo con una preziosissima vittoria e adesso accoglie gli Hearts al Toumba già con un piede nella fase a gironi di Conference League. Passato in svantaggio su rigore il dikefalo tu vorrà è riuscito subito a riprendere la gara grazie a sua volta ad un InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
PAOK vs Hearts – probabili formazioni
PAOK-Hearts (Conference League - 31-08-2023 ore 19 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Hearts-PAOK (Conference League - 24-08-2023 ore 20 : 45 ) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici
Hearts-PAOK (Conference League - 24-08-2023 ore 20 : 45 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Hearts vs PAOK – probabili formazioni
I pronostici di giovedì 31 agosto: Europa League e Conference LeagueRestando in Conference League, favorito pure il Paok. I greci hanno già un piede e mezzo nella fase a gironi grazie al successo per 2 - 1 in Scozia contro gli Hearts di Edimburgo: a Salonicco ...
Hearts are MASSIVE underdogs against PAOK Thessaloniki - with the Scottish side needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off ...The bookies aren't giving Heart much of a chance tonight, with Stephen Kingsley and Co extreme outsiders at 11/1 to win the tie. Conversely, PAOK are incredibly short in the same market at 1/50.
