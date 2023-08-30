Nanotech Energy, Soteria Battery Innovation Group, and Voltaplex Energy announce plans to commercialize safe, American-made battery packs for e-bikes (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) Domestically produced non-flammable 18650s will be available in early 2024 GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
La nuova batteria non infiammabile a base di grafene sta per essere prodotta Motorionline
