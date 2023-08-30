Maypharm Introduces its whole Lineups with Newly Launched products including METOO | HAIRNA | and SEDY FILL

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd.its, andis a global company founded in 2015, specializing in cosmetic medicine and dermocosmeticfor skin care and rejuvenation.is committed to providing innovative cosmetic solutionsthe highest standards for safety and efficacy, exceeding both patient and provider expectations.has become one of the leading players in the Korean dermocosmetics market,...