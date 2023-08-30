Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileIl Manchester United utilizza il Wi-Fi veloce di Extreme NetworksMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: RAYMAN IN THE PHANTOM SHOWPreparati ai saldi e al Weekend Benedizione della Madre di Diablo IVIntel svela Xeon con architetture Performance ed EfficientTP-Link: le novità a IFA 2023RAZER KITSUNE ELEVA L’ESPERIENZA NEI PICCHIADURO SU PS5 E PC Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 8 ERROR 404 è in arrivoVeeam: è il momento di tenere sotto controllo i costi del cloudUltime Blog

Italian Creation Group | cresce il rosso per l’home design Oltre 9 mln di perdite per Perissinotto ex Ad Generali

Italian Creation Group, cresce il rosso per l’home design Oltre 9 mln di perdite per Perissinotto (ex Ad Generali) (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) Strada ancora in salita per Italian Creation Group, holding dell’arredamento made in Italy fondata da Giovanni Perissinotto, che possiede i marchi Driade, FontanaArte, Valcucine e Toscoquattro. Il bilancio consolidato 2022, infatti, si è chiuso in perdita per Oltre 6,2 milioni dopo il passivo di 3,6 milioni dell’esercizio precedente e quello ordinario ha visto il rosso decisamente peggiorare anno su anno da 626mila euro a 12 milioni dovuto in primo luogo a 8,5 milioni di svalutazioni che hanno riguardato Driade e FontanaArte Segui su affarItaliani.it
