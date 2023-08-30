Hazel Claxton Appointed to Bank of Montreal Board of Directors

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/oftoday announced the appointment of, former Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. (now part of TELUS Health), to itsof. "We are pleased to welcometo theof," said George A. Cope, Chair of the. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership, accounting and finance, talent management, and strategic planning. She will be a strong addition to our." Prior to her tenure at Morneau Shepell Inc. from 2013 to 2018, Ms.spent 29 years at PwC Canada, where she held several leadership roles. These ...