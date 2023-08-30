Hazel Claxton Appointed to Bank of Montreal Board of Directors (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bank of Montreal today announced the appointment of Hazel Claxton, former Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. (now part of TELUS Health), to its Board of Directors. "We are pleased to welcome Hazel to the Board of Directors," said George A. Cope, Chair of the Board. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership, accounting and finance, talent management, and strategic planning. She will be a strong addition to our Board." Prior to her tenure at Morneau Shepell Inc. from 2013 to 2018, Ms. Claxton spent 29 years at PwC Canada, where she held several leadership roles. These ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
