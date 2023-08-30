Bambino di sei anni cammina solo sotto la pioggia a Viterbo: Un ...Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle disponibileIl Manchester United utilizza il Wi-Fi veloce di Extreme NetworksMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: RAYMAN IN THE PHANTOM SHOWPreparati ai saldi e al Weekend Benedizione della Madre di Diablo IVIntel svela Xeon con architetture Performance ed EfficientTP-Link: le novità a IFA 2023RAZER KITSUNE ELEVA L’ESPERIENZA NEI PICCHIADURO SU PS5 E PC Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 8 ERROR 404 è in arrivoVeeam: è il momento di tenere sotto controllo i costi del cloudUltime Blog

Great commercial interest for Cell Impact Forming in Japan (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Since a number of years, Cell Impact have had a substantial activity in relation to the Japanese fuel Cell market. This activity has been focused on developing a position for potential future flow plate production in Japan. In February 2023, a Cell Impact FormingTM demonstration line was installed in Japan in collaboration with F.C.C. Japan. During the test period, upwards 20 Japanese fuel Cell and electrolyzer manufacturers visited the Cell Impact Forming demonstration line. "The interest generated has been Great and has resulted in strengthened ...
"The interest generated has been great and has resulted in strengthened existing customer relations and several new prospects. The demonstration phase has now ended, and potential business ...
