GFI Software Announces GenAI Transformation Across its Entire Software Portfolio with CoPilot

GFI Software Announces GenAI Transformation Across its Entire Software Portfolio with CoPilot (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) As part of its visionary commitment to pioneering next-gen SMB solutions, GFI Software is set to introduce GenAI components to all its Software products. AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

GFI Software, a leader in IT Tools for the SMB Marketplace, today unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to bolster its Entire product Portfolio with GenAI capabilities. GFI Software will introduce the "CoPilot" GenAI component to every product, advancing its position at the forefront of Software companies with GenAI-driven solutions. Building on the recent success of the ...
