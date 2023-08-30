TherapyChat si rinnova e diventa TherapysideNBA 2K24 svela gli aggiornamenti per MyTEAMMortal Kombat 1 - Trailer ufficiale Semiperdo, innovativo braccialetto al servizio di tuttiPromised Land Art Festival 2023DLSS momentum di NVIDIAATARI annuncia qomp2, rivisitazione artistica di PongNUOVO UPDATE 3.2 DI TOWER OF FANTASY: THE DRAGON GROVELACHLAN POWER FIRMA COME PRIMO GAMER NACONFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO OXBO PACKUltime Blog

CGTN? The Art Beat Season II- Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story

CGTN The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
CGTN?"The Art Beat" Season II- Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Art Beat Season II premiered on CGTN television and various social media platforms on August 21. Each of its Eight episodes focuses on the life and work of a different leading contemporary Chinese artist. Produced in multiple languages, it describes how their art tells China's Story from a cultural perspective. Through an examination of their personal philosophies and their original paintings, performances and writings, the series reveals how, emboldened by the inspiration and strength they have gained from Chinese traditions, each artist has embraced innovation and taken his or her chosen art form into new areas of exploration. Renowned artist Wu Yueshi believes that the essence of Chinese painting is found in the spiritual aspect of the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CGTN"The Art Beat" Season II - Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The Art Beat Season II premiered on CGTN television and various social media platforms on August 21. Each of its eight episodes focuses on the life and work of a different leading contemporary Chinese ...

CGTN: BRICS welcomes new members: What does it mean to the world

... data from the General Administration of Customs showed. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 08 - 24/BRICS - announces - new - members - 1mwR9byHOp2/index.html View original content: https://www.

CGTNHow China, S Africa usher in 'golden era' for bilateral ties

... Xi said carrying forward friendship at the new historical starting point is the task trusted by the times. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 08 - 22/How - China - S - Africa - usher - in - golden - ...

China Media Group, copertura a 360° del Viaggio di Xi Jinping in ...  Radio Cina Internazionale

Does the US see Pacific Island countries as "true partners"

After repeating some clichs of the US being a strong partner of countries in the region, the Secretary changed the tone by saying that "Chinese engagement with the region has grown, there has been ...

First ever Chinese food festival debuts in New York City

The experience also offers visitors a chance to experience China’s diverse culture and traditions. CGTN’s Karina Mitchell reports from New York City.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN The
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CGTN The CGTN Beat Season Eight Artists