CCTV+: Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The call for the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture" was officially released on March 18. Launched by Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the UNESCO Beijing Office, and the Liangzhu Culture Youth Promotion Project, the initiative has been joined by student representatives from Global universities. It is an invitation to the world's Youth and anyone keen on Chinese civilization to experience the grandeur of the Liangzhu Culture in the metaverse and promote dialogue among civilizations. The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, considered a testament to China's 5000-year-old civilization, have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The call for the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture" was officially released on March 18. Launched by Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the UNESCO Beijing Office, and the Liangzhu Culture Youth Promotion Project, the initiative has been joined by student representatives from Global universities. It is an invitation to the world's Youth and anyone keen on Chinese civilization to experience the grandeur of the Liangzhu Culture in the metaverse and promote dialogue among civilizations. The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, considered a testament to China's 5000-year-old civilization, have ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Taiwan, 24 jet e 7 navi militari cinesi intorno all'isolaIntanto, in Cina, il network statale Cctv, ha trasmesso un nuovo documentario sui preparativi dell'... ha riportato il Global Times, il tabloid nazionalista del Quotidiano del Popolo.
Terremoto in Cina : decine di feriti , crollati centinaia di edificiIl primo ospedale popolare della contea di Pingyuan, ha spiegato il Global Times , ha ricevuto un ... I filmati della Cctv hanno mostrato il personale di soccorso in uniforme rossa che marciava davanti ...
Bill Gates incontra Xi Jinping in Cina, "è un amico americano": aveva donato a Pechino 50 milioni di dollariNella nota dell'emittente statale Cctv si legge dell'evento, avvenuto venerdì 16 giugno, tra il ... Ufficialmente il denaro donato è stato destinato al Global Health Drug Discovery Institute. Si tratta ...
Terremoto in Cina, crolli e feriti [VIDEO] AGI - Agenzia Italia
Chinese premier meets Gavi chairLi said the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world has once again proved that it is vital to strengthen global health governance. "We should put people's right to life and health in a prominent position ...
Chinese premier meets U.S. commerce secretary, calling for enhanced cooperationand will have a disastrous impact on the global economy. Noting that China is the largest developing country and the United States is the largest developed country, Li said the two sides should ...
CCTV+ GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ Global