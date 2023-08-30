/C O R R E C T I O N -- Allseated/ (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) In the news release, Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth, issued 29-Aug-2023 by Allseated over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final two paragraphs need to be removed. The complete, corrected release follows: SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform. The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development. Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform. The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development. Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid GrowthIt will enable us to continue to grow rapidly and partner with some of the best brands in hospitality, supercharging and differentiating their business." Yaron Lipshitz, Allseated CEO, said. San ...
Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid GrowthIt will enable us to continue to grow rapidly and partner with some of the best brands in hospitality, supercharging and differentiating their business." Yaron Lipshitz, Allseated CEO, said. San ...
Sono tornati gli Hooligans (e ci è scappato il morto). E un libro scrive ... MOW
Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid GrowthSAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an ...
AllseatedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Allseated