Il Manchester United utilizza il Wi-Fi veloce di Extreme NetworksMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: RAYMAN IN THE PHANTOM SHOWPreparati ai saldi e al Weekend Benedizione della Madre di Diablo IVIntel svela Xeon con architetture Performance ed EfficientTP-Link: le novità a IFA 2023RAZER KITSUNE ELEVA L’ESPERIENZA NEI PICCHIADURO SU PS5 E PC Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 8 ERROR 404 è in arrivoVeeam: è il momento di tenere sotto controllo i costi del cloudTherapyChat si rinnova e diventa TherapysideNBA 2K24 svela gli aggiornamenti per MyTEAMUltime Blog

C O R R E C T I O N -- Allseated

Allseated

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Allseated/ (Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) In the news release, Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth, issued 29-Aug-2023 by Allseated over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final two paragraphs need to be removed. The complete, corrected release follows: SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform. The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development.  Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

It will enable us to continue to grow rapidly and partner with some of the best brands in hospitality, supercharging and differentiating their business." Yaron Lipshitz, Allseated CEO, said. San ...

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

It will enable us to continue to grow rapidly and partner with some of the best brands in hospitality, supercharging and differentiating their business." Yaron Lipshitz, Allseated CEO, said. San ...

Sono tornati gli Hooligans (e ci è scappato il morto). E un libro scrive ...  MOW

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Allseated
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Allseated Allseated