Azentio Welcomes Sanjay Singh as New Chief Executive Officer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 agosto 2023) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/Software (""), a Singapore-based software products company owned by funds advised by Apax, is delighted to announce the appointment ofas its new. This strategic move marks's preparation for its next growth phase led by, a seasonedwith over 25 years of experience in high-growth software businesses globally. "I'm honored to be named CEO of," said, the company's new CEO. "I've been impressed by's advanced software products, dedication to innovation, domain expertise and insights of local markets. I anticipate ...