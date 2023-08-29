WWE: Zoey Stark la combina grossa, Becky Lynch ne approfitta ed è pronta per Payback (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) Il feud tra Becky Lynch e Trish Stratus sta per arrivare alla parola fine, questo weekend le due si affronteranno a Payback in uno steel cage match. La voglia di vendetta per The Man è tanta ed è coltivata da mesi dopo il tradimento della veterana canadese che le costò anche i titoli di coppia. All’interno di questo feud si è inserita dopo il draft Zoey Stark, che ha trovato in Stratus una maestra per spiccare il volo nel main roster e questa notte l’ex NXT ha affrontato Lynch in un Falls Count Anywhere che di fatto è stato un handicap match quasi per l’intera durata. La splendida dedica a Wyatt Il match è stato il main event della serata di Raw, le due si sono presentate subito armate di kendo stick e hanno dato il via ad una contesa che è stata dura e ben combattuta ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Raw results: Becky Lynch pays tearful tribute to Bray Wyatt after wild main eventWWE superstar Becky Lynch broke down in tears as emotional tributes to Bray Wyatt continued on Monday Night Raw. The former champion was overcome with emotion as the show went off the air just days ...
WWE RAW Results: Damian Priest beats Sami Zayn, The New Day takes on the Viking RaidersDamian Priest beat Sami Zayn as The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day, both with distanctions and interferences, on WWE Raw.
