VW-backed Gotion High-tech's Overseas Revenue Triples in H1 (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023)
On August 29, Gotion High-tech, a Chinese power battery manufacturer strategically invested by Volkswagen, released its 2023 semi-annual report. During the reporting period, Gotion recorded an operating Revenue of RMB 15.239 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 76.42%. Notably, Gotion achieved an operating Revenue of RMB 3.062 billion in Overseas regions, with a year-on-year increase of 296.74%. The proportion of Revenue surged from 8.94% in H1 2022 to 20.09%. Gotion's core business segments of power batteries and energy storage have experienced substantial growth in both Revenue and gross profit margin. Driven by the rapid growth of the new energy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VW-backed Gotion High-tech's Overseas Revenue Triples in H1HEFEI, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, Gotion High-tech, a Chinese power battery manufacturer strategically invested by Volkswagen, released its 2023 semi-annual report. During the ...
