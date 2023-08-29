NBA 2K24 svela gli aggiornamenti per MyTEAMMortal Kombat 1 - Trailer ufficiale Semiperdo, innovativo braccialetto al servizio di tuttiPromised Land Art Festival 2023DLSS momentum di NVIDIAATARI annuncia qomp2, rivisitazione artistica di PongNUOVO UPDATE 3.2 DI TOWER OF FANTASY: THE DRAGON GROVELACHLAN POWER FIRMA COME PRIMO GAMER NACONFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO OXBO PACKLeague of Legends Aggiornamento Dev: Pre-stagione e cambiamenti alle ...Ultime Blog

VW-backed Gotion High-tech's Overseas Revenue Triples in H1 (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - HEFEI, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On August 29, Gotion High-tech, a Chinese power battery manufacturer strategically invested by Volkswagen, released its 2023 semi-annual report. During the reporting period, Gotion recorded an operating Revenue of RMB 15.239 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 76.42%. Notably, Gotion achieved an operating Revenue of RMB 3.062 billion in Overseas regions, with a year-on-year increase of 296.74%. The proportion of Revenue surged from 8.94% in H1 2022 to 20.09%. Gotion's core business segments of power batteries and energy storage have experienced substantial growth in both Revenue and gross profit margin. Driven by the rapid growth of the new energy ...
Company behind contentious Michigan battery factory quietly registered as Chinese foreign agent, filings show

The company behind a controversial Michigan electric vehicle battery plant quietly registered as a Chinese foreign agent, disclosures reviewed by Fox News Digital show.Gotion Inc., a Fremont, ...
