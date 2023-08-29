VW-backed Gotion High-tech' s Overseas Revenue Triples in H1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - HEFEI, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/On August 29,, a Chinese power battery manufacturer strategically invested by Volkswagen, released its 2023 semi-annual report. During the reporting period,recorded an operatingof RMB 15.239 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 76.42%. Notably,achieved an operatingof RMB 3.062 billion inregions, with a year-on-year increase of 296.74%. The proportion ofsurged from 8.94% in H1 2022 to 20.09%.'s core business segments of power batteries and energy storage have experienced substantial growth in bothand gross profit margin. Driven by the rapid growth of the new energy ...