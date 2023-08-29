TCL Hosts Global Flagship Product Launch on the latest innovations to demonstrate that Greatness Begins at Home

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - TCL announcedbrand updates, unmatched QD-Mini LED technology, support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, enthralling new entertainment and domestic applianceline up and NXTPAPER devices HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today held an onlinetoaudience with impressive brand results from 2023 and unveil a series of exciting announcements, including theproprietary Mini LED technology, all new large screen TV line up, world first immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect and life improving enhancements in smarttechnologies. An Impressive Start to 2023 TCL revealed incredible results and milestone ...