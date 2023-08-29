MARAFY: A global sea destination, lighting the shores of the Red Sea (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - JEDDHA, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and PIF giga-project, today announced MARAFY, a transformative, mixed-use development in north of Jeddah that will accommodate over 130,000 residents with a 11-kilometre-long manmade canal at its centre. MARAFY will provide a new waterfront around its manmade canal which will add a new destination to the north of Jeddah. The 11-kilometre long and 100-metre-wide navigable canal will connect to and extend Obhur Creek, will be surrounded by multiple unique districts, it is the first canal ever to be built in Saudi Arabia, and ROSHN's first fully mixed-use development. David Grover Group CEO of ROSHN Group commented on the announcement: "It is core to us as a giga project to introduce such huge ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MARAFY: A global sea destination, lighting the shores of the Red SeaMARAFY will be comprised of multiple distinct districts each with a unique character, including ROSHN's existing integrated residential development, ALAROUS. It will accelerate Jeddah's emergence as a ...
Saudi gigaproject ROSHN announces massive 11-kilometre man-made Jeddah canal at MARAFYThis canal will provide a waterfront area comparable in size to prominent global cities such as Chicago, Stockholm, Hamburg, and central London. By bringing the marine environment to the heart of ...
