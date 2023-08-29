Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AI (Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) - NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better insights to optimise care delivery. Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers and patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to alleviate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better insights to optimise care delivery. Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers and patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to alleviate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Afghanistan, talebani vietano alle ragazze di lasciare il Paese per ... Luce
Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AINEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's ...
HUMA Therapeutics: Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AIHuma aims to further support patients and the healthcare workforce by enhancing its regulated Software as Medical Device (SaMD) platform with the addition of generative AI applications Huma is ...
Huma collaboratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huma collaborates