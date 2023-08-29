Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AI

Promised Land Art Festival 2023DLSS momentum di NVIDIAATARI annuncia qomp2, rivisitazione artistica di PongNUOVO UPDATE 3.2 DI TOWER OF FANTASY: THE DRAGON GROVELACHLAN POWER FIRMA COME PRIMO GAMER NACONFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO OXBO PACKLeague of Legends Aggiornamento Dev: Pre-stagione e cambiamenti alle ...Samsung presenta le nuove schede di memoria PRO UltimateLe novità FRITZ! a IFA 2023: fibra ottica, Wi-Fi 7 e Smart HomeBACK TO SCHOOL: ROCCO GIOCATTOLI PORTA LA 3DOODLER START+ Ultime Blog

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better insights to optimise care delivery. Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers and patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to alleviate ...
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's ...

Huma aims to further support patients and the healthcare workforce by enhancing its regulated Software as Medical Device (SaMD) platform with the addition of generative AI applications Huma is ...
