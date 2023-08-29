BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(Di martedì 29 agosto 2023) BMO'sReport to Shareholders, including the unaudited interim consolidatedstatements for the period ended July 31,is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedarplus.ca.HighlightsCompared with2022: Year-to-DateCompared with Year-to-Date 2022: TORONTO, Aug. 29,/PRNewswire/For theended July 31,, BMO(TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,454 million or $1.97 per share on a reported basis, and net ...

Anteprima degli utili di Bank of Montreal Benzinga Italia

Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders' equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $16,005 million in Q3-2023, $16,203 million in Q2-2023 and $4,981 million in Q3-2022; $12,456 ...TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of ...